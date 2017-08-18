Govt forced to withdraw new municipal commissioner’s posting order

Just a day after posting a new municipal commissioner at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the Sindh government on Thursday was compelled to withdraw the posting order as the corporation’s elected leadership allegedly rejected the appointment to the most senior bureaucratic post of the city’s municipal authority.

On Wednesday, the government had posted a Grade 20 secretariat service officer, Dr Badar Jamil Mendhro, as new municipal commissioner. A notification issued by the chief secretary in this regard stated:

“This department’s notification of even number dated 15th August, 2017, whereby Dr. Badar Jamil Mendhro, an officer of Provincial Secretariat Service (BS-20), awaiting posting, was posted as Municipal Commissioner, Karachi, is hereby cancelled/withdrawn.”

Earlier in the day when the KMC’s leadership was reluctant to give the charge of office to the newly posted officer, the provincial local government department ordered seizure of accounts of the municipal authority.

The circular issued by the deputy secretary (administration) of the local government department to the presidents of three main banks was entitled, “Seizing of bank accounts of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation”.

It stated: “I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to state that the Government of Sindh has posted a full fledged cadre officer namely Dr. Badar Jameel Mendhro as Municipal Commissioner, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Karachi vide Notification No SOI (SGA&CD-3/11/2000) dated 15-08-2017 but he has not been allowed to operate the accounts of KMC and the same are being operated by unauthorised persons, which is highly objectionable.

“In order to ensure the maintenance of administrative and financial discipline and to avoid misuse of funds, it has been decided to seize the accounts of KMC being operated in your branches till further directions.

“In view of the above, you are requested to please disseminate this to respective branches under your administrative control with instructions not to entertain the cheques of KMC till further orders.”

Later in the evening when Dr Mendhro’s posting order was withdrawn, the local government department also recalled its orders for the seizure of the KMC accounts. The second circular, again sent to the presidents of three main banks, was issued by the deputy secretary (general) of the local government department, which was entitled, “Seizing of Bank Accounts of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation”.

It said: “I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to state that this department’s letter No. SOV/LG/35-01/2017 dated 17-08-2017 regarding seizing of bank accounts of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation is hereby cancelled/withdrawn.”

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar is said to have rejected the posting order and refused to give the municipal commissioner’s charge to Dr Mendhro because the government had made the posting without consulting him. It was later learnt on authority that the KMC bank accounts were unfrozen on the instruction and intervention of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The government had earlier been compelled to order the freezing of the bank accounts as a junior and non-cadre officer was discharging responsibilities as acting municipal commissioner in violation of financial discipline and rules of the government, said government official privy to the issue. He said the government would appoint a new municipal commissioner very soon, and that appointment would be acceptable to the elected leadership of the municipal authority.