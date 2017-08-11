Citizens protest manifold increase in water charges

PESHAWAR: A group of citizens on Thursday protested against the manifold increase in the water charges by the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP).

Led by district councillor from Banamari Union Council, Afzal, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club to register anger at the high increase in the water charges.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands that condemned the hike and called for its reversal.

The speakers said the WSSP had failed in performing the task of cleaning Peshawar and that was why the chief minister had stopped providing its funding.

They said the WSSP officials had increased the water charges manifold only to pocket high salaries.

The protesters asked the chief minister to abolish the WSSP and hand over its functions to the city district government and four towns of Peshawar.