‘CPEC to increase Pakistan GDP by 15%’

PESHAWAR: An economist told a conference on Thursday that Pakistan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would go up by 15 percent after the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor became fully functional.

Dr Farhan Saeed of Economics Department, University of Peshawar, was speaking at the moot arranged by the China Study Centre, University of Peshawar.

The conference started with the inaugural speech of Prof Dr Bushra Hamid, Dean, Faculty of Management and Information Sciences.

She said the impacts of CPEC would be long-term. The dean said different aspects of the mega project should be taken care of, especially meticulous care in planning and execution. She called for converting challenges into opportunities.

Prof Dr. Hussain Shaheed Sohrawardi, Chairman, Department of International Relations, University of Peshawar, said the CPEC was a flagship project of one belt one road initiative. He said the Chinese people work more and talk less. The chairman said Chinese were providing scholarships and 250 universities were offering free education to Pakistani students.

Muhammad Ismail, project coordinator, Hindukush Karakoram Pamir Landscape, stated the environment and culture should be kept in mind while executing all the CPEC-related projects.

Prof. Dr. Zahid Anwar, Coordinator, China Study Centre, talked about the CPEC transportation and infrastructure-related projects in Baluchistan, Punjab, KP and Sindh. He saw the CPEC as a great opportunity, adding the CPEC had support of all stakeholders, especially people of Pakistan.

Prof Dr. Mohammad Abid, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of University of Peshawar, who was chief guest, said China Study Cell was organising very useful events. He hoped the conference would increase awareness among people about the CPEC and they would develop a more realistic perception about it.