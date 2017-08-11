PHF Executive Board meeting held

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Executive Board meeting was held in Islamabad on Thursday.

It was presided over by PHF president Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar. The board approved various important recommendations to strength the national game in the country and sent them for final approval to PHF Congress.

A PHF high official said that they would release the details of the Executive Board meeting on Friday (today). A comprehensive gathering of PHF officials, technocrats and a number of affiliated units heads discussed at length all the proposals for the revival of international hockey in the country, Pakistan Hockey League (PHL), domestic calendar, formation of various committees, and establishment of a think tank.

PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed informed the participants of the meeting about progress made in the domestic hockey during the last two years.

He informed them that more than 70 players who had at least attended the national training camp had been provided employment. Besides, a number of new departmental teams have been established. Various national-level ranking competitions have been included in PHF’s calendar.

It was decided that before inviting World Hockey XI to the country and PHL, 10 famous goalkeepers from various hockey-playing countries will be invited for a 9-a-side competition in Karachi in September to commemorate the defence day.

All 10 teams in the event will be named after those who have been honoured with Nishan-e-Haider. T\he meeting also decided that all domestic events’ details should be put up on PHF website. The Executive Board recommended the formation of a disciplinary committee, a constitutional committee, a finance committee, an umpiring committee.

It was also decided that former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh will be coordinator of PHF. The participants of PHF Board meeting also discussed the women national championship that is to be held in Karachi in September.

The meeting endorsed the formation of the new management of Pakistan senior team and the new selection committee. The affairs of World Hockey XI visit to Pakistan and PHL will be looked after by Shahbaz himself.