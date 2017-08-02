PTI has failed to deliver: ANP

MANSEHRA: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led coalition government couldn’t undertake any uplift project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Our government put the province on way to prosperity, but this one has done nothing for the well-being of people,” he told a public gathering at Badadi.

Former member National Assembly of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Laiq Mohammad Khan, who is younger brother of PTI leader Senator Azam Khan Swati, announced joining the ANP at the gathering.

The former chief minister brushed aside the propaganda that ANP was the party of the Pakhtuns, saying Abdul Ghaffar Khan lovingly called Bacha Khan followed humanity.

“Bacha Khan served the humanity through politics. He didn’t claim in his lifetime that he worked for the Pakhtuns only. We are also his followers,” he said.

He said that if Punjabi, Sindhi and Balochi could unite for their rights then Pakhtuns should follow suit. “All the people living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are Pakhtuns whether they speak any language,” he stressed.

Haider Hoti said the previous ANP government allotted 50 kanals of land for the construction of the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, addressing women’s convention at College Doraha, he said that his government had given equal opportunities to women in field of education.

“We established over 46 colleges for girls in our five-year tenure,” he recalled.

“When I took office of the chief minister in 2008, there were hardly 46 colleges for girls and nine universities in the entire province but we doubled the number of the universities and colleges,” he maintained.

He said the ANP would win the 2018 general election in KP and would form its government in the province.

Mushtaq Paracha adds from Nowshera: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti has said is facing a political crisis.

He was speaking at a public meeting at the residence of Mian Naumanul Haq Kakakhel in the ASC Colony.

Mian Naumanul Haq announced quitting Pakistan People’s Party and joining the ANP on the occasion.

ANP General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Shahid Khan Khattak, former Members National Assembly Masood Abbas Khattak, Tariq Khattak, erstwhile provincial minister Iqbal Hussain Khattak, Malik Juma Khan, Malik Aftab Khan and others were present as well.

Ameer Haider Hoti said the emergence of political crisis after financial and administrative crisis was feared in KP as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was interested only in Punjab.

He believed the PTI chief Imran Khan wanted to wind up his own party government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to hide the failures of the government. However, he said, that joint opposition would foil the PTI attempts to escape accountability.