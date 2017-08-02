Wed August 02, 2017
Peshawar

August 2, 2017

Urs

ABBOTTABAD: The three-day annual urs of Pir Syed Ahmed Shah will begin at Kashka Sharif in Havelian from August 4.

His followers and ulema from all over the country will participate in the event and will deliver their speeches on Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWS) and on the teaching of Pir Sahib.

Naat Khawani would be held on August 6. Pir Syed Shahid Badshah, who will conclude the urs by his prayers (dua), has invited all the Muslims to participate in the spiritual gathering.

