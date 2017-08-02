Girls shine in BISE Mardan HSSC results

MARDAN: The girl students from the private institutions clinched the top positions as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Mardan, announced the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examination results here on Tuesday.

No student from the state-run colleges succeeded to gain a place in the top 20 list. The overall pass percentage was 58 percent.

The girl students of the Peace School and College, Nowshera, grabbed the top three positions.

Fatima Siddiqui got 1,019 marks and stood first, Wajeeha Shah obtained 1,013 marks and secured second spot. Aatika Noor with 1,011 marks obtained the third position.

In the pre-Engineering group, Syed Shah Saud Bukhari of the Quaid-e-Azam College, Swabi got first position with 992 marks.

Mohammad Adil Khan of the Peace School and College, Mardan and Mohammad Nasir of the Quaid-e-Azam College, Swabi shared second position as both got 968 marks.

Syed Shah Fahad Bukhari of the Quaid-e-Azam College, Swabi got 967 marks and stood third.

In the General Science group, Hafsa from Nisar Shaheed Intermediate College, Risalpur got 968 marks and stood first, Feezan Khattak obtained 936 marks to secure second position while Kainat from F.G Girls Inter College, Mardan obtained 866 marks and grabbed the third position.

In Humanities group, a private candidate from Nowshera, Kalsoom, was declared first by getting 935 marks.

Hira Ahmed from Noor Education System School and College, Kheshgi Bala, got second position with 893 marks while Romaisa Subhan from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ikrampur in Mardan, with 890 marks clinched the third spot.