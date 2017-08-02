No action taken against principal despite irregularities

PESHAWAR: Instead of taking against the Peshawar Public School Principal, Mohammad Tayyeb in line with recommendations made by an inquiry committee into irregularities in the semi-government institution, the provincial government is set to allow him to continue holding the office till appointment of his successor.

The three-year term of the principal is ending on Wednesday.

The inquiry committee report said the school faced severe disturbance on both administrative and academic fronts during the last three years and it adversely affected the educational activities.

The inquiry committee had been constituted by the Directorate General of Monitoring and Evaluation after complaints were filed against the principal.

The committee in its report stated that the principal was found involved in a “variety of violations and irregularities, which included jeopardising the financial rules and sabotaging the board of governors and regulations.”

The report stated that the worrisome aspect was the tug-of-war between the principal and staff members, which affected educational activities.

On the basis of the findings of the committee, appropriate disciplinary action was recommended against the principal as well as the staff members involved in breach of financial and service rules of the Elementary and Secondary Education Department.

The inquiry committee found that some 53 employees had been appointed in the institution in violation of the board of governors’ directives and without following relevant procedures. The institution already had 144 regular employees. Only “blue-eyed” candidates were appointed, the report stated.

The position of a woman coordinator was created and a lady was appointed against it on the basis of personal acquaintance, the report said, adding that further justification of the position and appointment was required.

The report noted that Rs14.6 million had been spent on renovation and beautification without the approval of the proper forums. It added that the staffers of the accounts section of the school were sidelined and fixed pay employees were appointed, thereby inflicting serious financial losses on the school.

The position of the principal has been advertised twice. The first advertisement was published several months back, but none of the applicants could fulfil the eligibility criteria, forcing the Education Department to re-advertise the position. July 30 was the last date for submission of applications for the position.