CPEC is a future of Pakistan. The mega project will open up a lot of opportunities for the entire South Asian region. People have a lot of hopes from this project. However, some people living between Havelian and Thakot are doomed because of this project. Already the availability of land in Hazara is small and, because of the rising population, there is no land available for rent or sale. These areas are a part of the CPEC project. Many people living in Havelian and Thakot have to vacate their houses because of the demolition work that will be carried out to pave the way for one of the CPEC roads.

Prices of these pieces of land before the start of the CPEC road project were between Rs2.5 and Rs.3.0 millions per kanal specifically in areas close to big cities, including Mansehra and Abbottabad. People retained their land in the hope that the prices will further increase. Now under the CPEC project, the price quote for the land is between Rs0.7 and Rs0.8 millions per kanal. The demolition work has already started without making any payment. People living in this area are facing countless problems, but there is no one to listen to them. The MNAs and MPAs of that region are not available to talk on the issue. The higher authorities are requested to look into the matter and provide justice to the people.

Dr Muhammad Riaz Khan (Peshawar)