Wed August 02, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

August 2, 2017

Share

Advertisement

12 police officers transferred, posted

12 police officers transferred, posted

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 12 police officers.

Munir Masood has been posted as AIG Inspection, CPO Punjab, Lahore; Fakhar Adeel as SP, VVIP Security, Special Branch, Lahore; Hussnain Haider as additional SP Operations, Model Town, Lahore; Tauseef Haider as additional SP Investigation, Civil Lines, Lahore,; Masood Raza as SP Punjab Highway Patrol, Gujranwala; Shahid Sadique as DSP Headquarters, Jhelum; Fiaz Ahmad as SDPO Mozaffarabad, Multan; Atiya Naheed as DSP Traffic Punjab, Lahore; Khalid Mahmood as DSP Intelligence, CCPO Office, Lahore; Javed Ahmad Khan as DSP Special Branch Punjab, Lahore and Muhammad Safdar has been posted as DSP, CPO Punjab (mounted), Lahore. Sadaf Fatma has been directed to report to Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore.  

CIA told to arrest POs: The CIA SP held a monthly crime meeting with CIA DSPs and in charges at Qila Gujjar Singh Investigation Headquarters on Tuesday. He directed the officers to establish special task force to round up the proclaimed offenders (POs). He directed them to arrest the criminals involved in heinous crimes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement