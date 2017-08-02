12 police officers transferred, posted

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 12 police officers.

Munir Masood has been posted as AIG Inspection, CPO Punjab, Lahore; Fakhar Adeel as SP, VVIP Security, Special Branch, Lahore; Hussnain Haider as additional SP Operations, Model Town, Lahore; Tauseef Haider as additional SP Investigation, Civil Lines, Lahore,; Masood Raza as SP Punjab Highway Patrol, Gujranwala; Shahid Sadique as DSP Headquarters, Jhelum; Fiaz Ahmad as SDPO Mozaffarabad, Multan; Atiya Naheed as DSP Traffic Punjab, Lahore; Khalid Mahmood as DSP Intelligence, CCPO Office, Lahore; Javed Ahmad Khan as DSP Special Branch Punjab, Lahore and Muhammad Safdar has been posted as DSP, CPO Punjab (mounted), Lahore. Sadaf Fatma has been directed to report to Central Police Office Punjab, Lahore.

CIA told to arrest POs: The CIA SP held a monthly crime meeting with CIA DSPs and in charges at Qila Gujjar Singh Investigation Headquarters on Tuesday. He directed the officers to establish special task force to round up the proclaimed offenders (POs). He directed them to arrest the criminals involved in heinous crimes.