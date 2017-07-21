Mian Iftikhar wants immediatemerger of Fata into KP

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Thursday called for an immediate merger of the tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Talking to party worker’s delegations from Jalozai, Spinkhak, Kotli, Dag Besud and Pabbi here, he said that abolition of Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) law was the need of the hour. Criticising the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the nationalist politician said it was a failure.

Advertisement