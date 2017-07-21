Fri July 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

July 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Mian Iftikhar wants immediatemerger of Fata into KP

Mian Iftikhar wants immediatemerger of Fata into KP

NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Thursday called for an immediate merger of the tribal areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Talking to party worker’s delegations from Jalozai, Spinkhak, Kotli, Dag Besud and Pabbi here, he said that abolition of Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) law was the need of the hour. Criticising the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the nationalist politician said it was a failure.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement