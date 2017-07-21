Room ready for Nawaz in Adiala Jail, says Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that the time of hurling threats had gone as a room in the Adiala Jail was ready for Nawaz Sharif.

He charged that another emerging major crime of the Sharifs was producing fraudulent documents before the Supreme Court to obstruct justice.

“Apart from money laundering and corruption, another emerging major crime of the Sharifs is producing fraudulent documents before the Supreme Court to obstruct justice. Biggest crime is to treat the nation as dumb and with such contempt assuming they can fool the nation all the time,” he said in tweets.

Talking to media persons here, Imran asserted that they were not asking for the resignation of the prime minister, as he would soon be in the Adiala Jail, where a room was being prepared these days for him. He noted timing was running out for Nawaz while he had produced fake documents before the apex court.

Imran questioned the reasoning behind what he called the ‘threats’ being hurled from the prime minister and said the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was made to facilitate Nawaz Sharif, enabling him to clarify his name and provide evidence. “Nawaz has threatened the Supreme Court and me. They talk of democracy, but when we talk of democratic principles, they threaten us,” Imran complained.

He recalled Nawaz had himself offered for accountability and he went twice to the apex court and then to the JIT, yet the premier was unable to clear his name and provide proof. Imran continued that the documents presented before the apex court were forged and presenting forged documents before the court itself was a punishable offence.

Imran pointed out that presenting forged documents carried a prison term of seven years, according to the attorney general.Replying to questions, Imran asserted there would be no need for any civil strife if the decision by the apex court went against the incumbent prime minister. He explained while the Panama Papers case was being heard in the Supreme Court and to start street protests would mean going against the apex court and the Constitution.

“If anyone disagrees with the SC verdict, it would mean they are going against the court and the Constitution, which is against the law,” he said when asked what if the prime minister disagreed with the judgment.

When asked if the PTI and the PPP would join hands and form an alliance, Imran said there would not be a need to do that as Nawaz would go to jail now. Imran reiterated that the business entities of the Sharif family acted as fronts for money laundering. “There are 12 pending cases against Nawaz Sharif in NAB and he had set up companies to support the corrupt practices,” Imran claimed.

The PTI chairman questioned why the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders and Prime Minister Nawaz were feeling threat from accountability. “In democracies, the leaders are held accountable,” he said while equating Nawaz Sharif with Mughal emperors.

He said the Sharif family had lied again and again in the apex court and came up with fake documents to provide money trail of their London apartments.Meanwhile, PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the documents submitted as evidence by the government in the Panama case held no legal value.

He asserted, “The documents should be used to make toys for children.” He was talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court. “The government is trying its best to hide the crimes of Nawaz Sharif. The court will punish the criminal for sure,” he maintained.

After Thursday’s hearing concluded, Fawad said that the case was going to reach its logical conclusion. “Tomorrow, our judges will meet for 15 minutes each after which the final decision will be made and the prime minister will go home and his children will be imprisoned,” he claimed.

“The father will be disqualified for 10 years, while his children will be sentenced to jail for 14 years. The inquiry and investigation of the case has been completed, just the verdict remains,” he said.

Fawad said that the Supreme Court also pointed at the fake documents submitted by Maryam and Hussain Nawaz. “It is possible that they can be jailed for seven years over this,” he claimed.