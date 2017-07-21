Aguero going nowhere, says Guardiola

HOUSTON, Texas: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said on Wednesday he had no plans to sell Sergio Aguero but confirmed the club was in talks with “three or four” potential new signings.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Manchester City’s Houston derby with Manchester United, Guardiola attempted to draw a line under speculation about Argentina striker Aguero’s future.“He’s our player. He will remain here,” Guardiola said of Aguero.

The City boss, meanwhile, was coy about a possible move for Arsenal’s Chilean international Alexis Sanchez.Sanchez is reportedly keen to leave the Emirates although manager Arsene Wenger has indicated the player is not for sale.

“Alexis is a player from Arsenal. Arsene said that, it’s because he knows more than me,” Guardiola said.Guardiola appeared to confirm City’s interest in Real Madrid defender Danilo and Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy but again declined to go into details.

“We are talking to three or four players — with the next three, four, five years in mind. They are young players,” Guardiola said. “We have options for players coming, but until the deal is done, out of respect for the other clubs I cannot say anything.” —AFP