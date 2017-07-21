PKF waiting for political calm to go for World Cup

KARACHI: A senior official of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has said that the federation would start working on its plan to go for hosting the World Cup after the political situation became clear.

“We have worked on the subject but we cannot move ahead because of the political uncertainty,” the PKF official told ‘The News’. “We will definitely start working on the matter once the Panama issue becomes clear,” he said.

This will be the first time Pakistan will be going for hosting the World Cup.The official said that the PKF had talked to Sports Board Punjab (SBP) about the World Cup. He added the Board had the resources and could play a leading role in holding the event.

The official added that the Kabaddi Super League had been delayed and it would now be held after National Games which are slated to be held in Quetta from October 7-14. He said the league organisers had been working hard and soon they would bring a clear picture before the people.

He said that foreign players from Iran, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom and Kenya were ready to take part in the first ever pro league in the history of Pakistan.The official said that PKF plans to hold a couple of national events of circle and Asian style in near future. “We are going to hold Inter-Departmental Asian Style Kabaddi Championship from August 2-6 in Islamabad. The National Circle Style Kabaddi Championship, carrying 15 teams — eight departments and seven provinces and regions — will be held at Lahore,” he said. He said that Sports Board Punjab would sponsor the Lahore event.