IBA signs MoU for ITCN Asia fair

KARACHI: From its inception in 2001, ITCN Asia has evolved as the biggest IT & Telecom exhibition and conference in Pakistan and it is now being organised for the 16th consecutive year from September 19 to 21, 2017, at the Expo Centre, a statement said on Thursday.

Most powerful brands of the world will showcase their state-of-the-art products and services, which will allow the user-community to get exposure to a wide range of technologies and solutions under one roof, it added.

The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) has signed a memorandum of understanding to become the “Knowledge Partner” for the 17th ITCN Asia 2017. This year’s event is expected to host more than 300 International and national exhibitors, representing more than 350 companies, that would showcase 600 plus brands, it added.