The shortage of water has taken a toll on the lives of residents of Gwadar. Despite being one of the biggest cities of Balochistan, the city is deprived of one of the basic necessities. Residents are compelled to use sea water for drinking and washing purposes. The alternative these people have is to buy water tankers which are available at high cost. Many people who live on daily wages cannot afford to pay for a water tanker. Also, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the illimitable supply of clean drinking water.

The city which is going to be the future of Pakistan is in a deplorable condition and no one seems to care about it. Many CPEC projects are being carried out in the city. The Gwadar port will pave the way to the country’s progress. That residents of this city are living in miserable conditions is unfair. The Balochistan government must look into this problem and take necessary steps to provide relief to people.

Asif Abdul Rasheed (Turbat)