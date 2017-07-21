Failed economy

It is said that Pakistan’s economic growth is visible in almost all sectors. At present, the country is spending a lot on defence. Although strong defence is necessary for every country, improving other sectors are also necessary for a country’s development. The country should improve the agricultural and industrial sectors on a priority basis.

These sectors are the backbone of the economy. The other important thing is to maintain the balance of trade. The country’s current account deficit is widening and the government doesn’t have a well thought out plan to deal with the situation. In addition, the increasing foreign debt has worsened the situation even more. If the government will work on improving all the sectors, the country will easily meet its targets. Economic development will remove poverty and unemployment from the country.

Tariq Hussain Khan (Karachi)