Muqam says PTI failed to change KP

MINGORA: Advisor to Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam hoped on Thursday Panama Papers case would be decided in favour of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to reporters at the Swat Press Club here, he said that the Panama Papers issue was coming to an end and it would also dash the hopes of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to become the prime minister.He said Imran Khan had set up a very wrong precedent in the politics by dragging Maryam Nawaz into the Panama issue. “Imran trampled the political norms of the country,” he added.

Amir Muqam said the so-called harbingers of change failed to bring about any change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that PTI raised the slogan of making a new Pakistan but in reality the PML-N was making a new Pakistan.

The PML-N leader said the federal government had allocated billions of rupees for construction of Chakdarra-Jro, Bahrain-Kalam Road, Swat Expressway and construction of grid stations at Barikot and Chakdara. He said that a pipe was being laid to supply gas to Swat at an estimated cost of Rs3 billion as well.

Shah Murad Baig adds from Chitral: The local leaders of various political parties on Thursday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders for what they argued launching previously inaugurated projects in the district.

Speaking at a press conference Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) district president Saeed Ahmad Khan, Awami National Party additional general secretary Sher Agha, District Council Member Shehzada Khalid Pervez and others said that PTI leaders had tried to hoodwink the people by inaugurating the projects either announced or launched by the previous provincial or federal governments.

They said the previous ANP-led government had launched the Lawi hydel power project, a bypass road, Drosh water supply pipeline and a degree college while Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during his previous visit to the district had announced establishment of the university in Chitral.

Saeed Ahmad Khan said the politics of PTI chief Imran Khan had disappointed the party workers. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak was claiming credit for the projects launched in the previous government to hide the failure of PTI-led provincial government. Shahzada Khalid Pervez said that the PTI was damaging its own reputation by launching previously inaugurated projects in Chitral.