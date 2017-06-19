Muslims can free Al-Quds from Zionists with unity

ISLAMABAD: Experts here at a conference n Sunday said the Al-Quds was a source of unity among the Muslims and with unity, they could free it from Zionists’ occupation.

The Al-Quds conference was organised here by the Palestine Foundation to highlight its extreme significance for the Muslim Ummah and the global imperialists conspiracy to strengthen the Zionist regime.

The speakers, including ex-NA Deputy Speaker Faisal Karim Kundi, Majlis- e- Wahdat Muslimeen Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffary, PTI MNA Nafisa Khattak, Milli Yakjehti Council Deputy Secretary General Saqib Akbar, Sunni Ittehad Council's Jawad kazmi, Palestine Foundation spokesman Sabir Karbalai, Ajmal Baloch and Kashif Iqbal expressed their views on the subject.

They said that Al-Quds and Palestine was not the issue of Arabs but of the entire Muslim Ummah, and its solution lied in unity in the ranks of Ummah. They said the recent US-Arab conference stood exposed for its conspiracies against Palestine and the freedom and resistance movements, including Hamaz, Hizbullah, Jehad- e- Islami and Islamic Front.

The experts charged that by declaring these organisations fighting for the rights of Palestinians and against the occupation of Al-Quds by the Zionists, certain powers wanted to strengthen Israel in the region.

They called for marking the Al-Quds day each year at official level in Pakistan by the government. The forum vowed to continue supporting the just cause of Palestinians and that without a fair solution to this issue, there was no possibility of global peace.