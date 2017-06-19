Everyone in Pakistan not terrorist: Indian yoga guru 

AHMEDABAD: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev Sunday said everyone in Pakistan is not a terrorist and he wanted to go to Pakistan to perform yoga.

He even claimed that he had got an invitation from Pakistan to hold a yoga event. “I have got an invitation from Pakistan to perform yoga there. Everyone in Pakistan is not a terrorist. People in the neighbouring country also want to learn yoga. But I have a concern that there is an atmosphere of political instability in Pakistan at present. Nevertheless, I want to go to Pakistan,” Ramdev said.

Baba was in Ahmedabad to take stock of the situation of International Yoga Day celebrations scheduled to take place on June 21.

The four-day long yoga event began Sunday. Ramdev also said the Indian government should take adequate steps to eliminate 1993 Mumbai blast alleged mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed.

“The common people of Pakistan are not bad, only a few persons are spreading terrorism,” he said. When asked how Masood could be brought back now when the NDA government had released him in 2000, Ramdev said, “This is a thing of the past. We should not waste our time thinking about the past.” He said yoga is a part of Indian culture due to which it cannot be criticised.