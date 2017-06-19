Time right for Socceroos at Confed Cup, says Cahill

SOCHI, Russia: Socceroos veteran Tim Cahill says the time is right for Australia to shock inexperienced Germany on Monday (today) and prove themselves at the Confederations Cup.

The ex-Everton midfielder, 37, is just three short of winning his 100th cap — a milestone he could reach in the three Group B games against Germany, Cameroon and Chile.

Cahill could also break the 50-goal mark for Australia in Russia.

Despite the Socceroos’ 4-0 thumping by Brazil in last week’s friendly, Cahill sees this Confed Cup as Australia’s great chance to build on their 2015 Asian Cup win - starting with the Germans in Monday’s Group B match in Sochi.

“The belief for me comes from over a decade with the Socceroos,” he said.

“As one of the elder statesman, I’ve seen it — three World Cups, three Asian Cups, second time at the Confederations Cup.

“In the last two and a half years with this group, I’ve seen up to 60 players buy into a philosophy.

“We’ve gone onto the world stage and competed, not just going there and being physical.

“The last World Cup in Brazil, we outplayed some of the best teams in the world for long stretches.

“Yes, we didn’t win the games, but we evolved to the Asian Cup where we won it, a competition we weren’t supposed to win.

“Tomorrow is a big game for them as much as us, they’ll need the points just as badly,” added Cahill, who now plays for Melbourne City in the A-League.

Germany’s head coach Joachim Loew has left all of his stars at home and Paris St-Germain’s attacking midfielder Julian Draxler will captain the world champions.