Security beefed up in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police have enhanced security all over the capital city with the start of the holy month of Ramazan.

More deployment has been made and patrolling increased. The posts on the boundary with tribal areas have been further strengthened to stop any kind of militant attack from outside.

“All the station house officers and sub-divisional police officers have been directed to ensure security and increase patrolling in bazaars and public places ahead of Iftar.

Besides, they are directed to take more security measures around mosques and imambargahs during Taraveeh prayers,” Senior Superintendent of Police Operations, Peshawar, Sajjad Khan told The News.

The official said that traffic police would ensure smooth flow of traffic during peak hours so that people were not bothered on roads due to blockade.

The SSP said more cops had been deployed at the entry points of the city for improved checking.

“More deployment has been made in markets of food items where thousands of people buy and sell different items for Iftar in the afternoon. The SHOs have been directed to ensure foolproof security of all these bazaars,” said Sajjad Khan.

It has been an observation that street crimes go up in the last half of Ramazan, especially after Iftar, when people come out frequently for Eid shopping.

Capital City Police Officer Mohammad Tahir recently visited the police posts in Matani, Badaber, Urmar, Sarband and other areas bordering the tribal belt to inspect the alertness level of the cops and to encourage them for performing their job well.

Gridstations security tightened: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Salahuddin Mehsud has directed the police to upgrade security of gridstations after attacks by the protesters in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Friday, protesters attacked three gridstations in Peshawar and took over their control.

More protests were reported on Saturday in different parts of the city against the prolonged power breakdowns.

The IGP directed the police to ensure security of gridstations and Wapda offices.

Meanwhile, the IGP awarded cash prizes and commendation certificates to officers and jawans of the Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera police for their performance.

A press release said the cops were honoured at a ceremony at the Central Police Office here.

Addressing the ceremony, the IGP appreciated the performance of the Peshawar, Nowshera and Charsadda police teams.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police being the frontline force had rendered unprecedented sacrifices in the ongoing war against terror.

The press release said the Peshawar Police had arrested a dreaded terrorist in a raid and the information divulged by him led to the recovery of 10 sacks containing 409 kilogram explosive material, uniform of the security forces, five rocket launchers, 12 hand-grenades, a 30-bore pistol, 10 phone sets, one transmitter, 42 detonators, one commando uniform, five mobile hand-free, 1000 meter prima cord, 5 RPG shells, 23 batteries, four pictures of sensitive places and 40 flashlights.

It added that the Nowshera Police in different raids busted various gangs of robbers and mobile snatchers and recovered the looted and stolen items that included jewellery, money, goods, cellphones and other valuables.