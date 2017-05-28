Sindh to focus on revenue collection, not new taxes

CM Murad told more than 780 govt schemes to be completed in next ADP

Sindh’s chief minister said on Saturday that his administration was interested in improving the revenue collection system instead of imposing new taxes on the people of the province.

Presiding over a meeting at the CM House on ‘Resource Mobilisation Proposal’ in connection with the upcoming Sindh budget, Syed Murad Ali Shah said his government was working on improving the efficiency of the revenue collecting institutions to strengthen the financial health of the province.

The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) informed Shah that they had set a target of Rs78 billion for revenue collection, and that they would be able to achieve it with a slight surplus or shortfall.

The SRB chairman said they had announced a tax incentive scheme, which had received a good response. On this SRB adviser Mushtaq Kazmi said they had recovered a record Rs8.5 billion during the current month.

The chief executive praised the board’s role in strengthening the financial position of the provincial government. He urged them to focus on compliance of SRB levies, as they would help tremendously in improving the recoveries.

Excise & Taxation (E&T) Secretary Haleem Shaikh informed the CM that his department had set a target of Rs52 billion, of which 90 per cent had been recovered by the end of the previous month.

E&T Minister Mukesh Chawla informed the CM that liquor stores had remained closed for two months on the orders of the high court, resulting in a loss of Rs500 million to the government.

The Board of Revenue was supposed to collect more than Rs12 billion in the current fiscal year. Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon informed Shah that they had collected over Rs11 billion and the target would be achieved by the end of the financial year.

Next ADP

Finalising the next Annual Development Programme (ADB) of different government departments, the chief executive said his focus was on completing those ongoing schemes that were either near completion or had great utility for the people.

He added that he was giving particular attention to the development of infrastructure, completion of health, education, sports and cultural facilities, completion of hospitals, schools, playgrounds and stadiums, and developing institutions for the performing arts.

Shah said the canal lining was also an important initiative of the government for water conservation. “Canal seepages have wreaked havoc with the agricultural lands of the province, and the linings of major portions of the Rohri Canal have produced great results.”

He added that the remaining portions of the Rohri Canal would also be lined next year and the lining work of the Jamrao Canal would also be taken up.

The meeting was informed that in the next ADP more than 780 schemes of provincial highways, roads, bridges, connecting roads, water supply, drainage, hatcheries and cattle colonies would be completed.

Karachi package

The CM was told that almost all the 18 schemes launched under the 10-billion-rupee Karachi package would be completed by June, and only two schemes – the underpass at the Submarine roundabout and the road from the NED University to Safoora – would be completed by August.

When Shah was informed that the reconstruction and renovation of the Karachi zoo would be completed by December, he said the slow pace was “unacceptable” and directed the relevant officials to complete the project at the earliest.

He also expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work on the carpeting of a portion of Sharea Faisal, and ordered that the work on the thoroughfare be expedited.

Planning & Development Chairman Mohammad Waseem briefed the chief executive on the scope, funds and requirement of more funds, if any, as regards several schemes of different government departments. CM Shah decided on convening more meetings to finalise the schemes and the size of the next ADP.