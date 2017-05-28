Sun May 28, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

May 28, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Copper steadies

Copper steadies

Reuters

Sydney

Copper was trading flat on Friday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world´s top metals consumer.

Moody´s Investors Service downgraded China´s credit ratings on Wednesday for the first time in nearly 30 years, saying it expects the financial strength of the economy will erode in coming years as growth slows and debt continues to rise.

Three-month copper on the
London Metal Exchange was up 0.14
percent at $5,690 a tonne by 0100 GMT,
reversing losses from the previous session.

The most-traded copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.11 percent to 45,920 yuan ($6,666) a tonne.

Canadian miner Teck Resources does not expect a material impact on production at its Highland Valley copper unit because of unusual spring weather earlier in May.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement