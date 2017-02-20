Rawalpindi: Saleem Akbar Usmani, City Editor of ‘The News’, died of cardiac arrest here on Sunday.

His funeral was taken out from House no 45-C, Media Town, Rawalpindi, after ‘Isha’ prayers. A large number of people belonging to the journalist community participated. The deceased Usmani was laid to rest in the Media Town Graveyard. His ‘soyem’ will be held today (Monday) after ‘Asr’ prayers at 5 pm in Media Town.

He is survived by a widow, a son and a daughter. Late Saleem Akbar Usmani had joined the newspaper industry in 1984. He had remained associated with English daily The Muslim for 14 years. After the closure of The Muslim in 1998, he joined Pakistan Observer for some time. In March 2001, he joined The News and was working with this paper till the time of his death.

Usmani's sudden death has shocked a large number of his friends and relatives, who thronged his house to express their condolences. Usmani passed a very active life and was always ready to help his colleagues, friends and relatives whenever his help was sought.

Because of his amiable personality, anyone who got acquainted with him used to become his friend. He was indeed loved and admired by his colleagues and friends, who would miss him for a long time to come.

APP adds: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist and City Editor, The News, Saleem Akbar Usmani. In a statement, the minister of state prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

