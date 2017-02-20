Islamabad: International Islamic University rector Dr Masoom Yasinzai ordered the beefing up of security on all campuses as a counterterrorism move.

The orders were issued in light of the fresh wave of terrorism in the country, especially the possibility of terrorists targeting key buildings, hospitals and educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as suggested by the National Counter Terrorism Authority.

The IIU rector chaired a meeting to review the overall security situation of all IIU campuses. He said the latest terrorist attacks in the country warranted the immediate measures to make a comprehensive policy on the security measures on IIU campuses.

“An elaborate policy should be chalked out ensuring foolproof security checks on and around female, male and Faisal Masjid campuses and administration block. The security at and around the university should be beefed up to counter any untoward security situation,” he added.

The chief security officer briefed participants about security checks in place on the university campuses and future security plans. The participants, including the IIU vice-presidents, director general and other relevant staff members, later prayed for those who lost life in the recent terrorist attacks in Lahore and Sehwan.

