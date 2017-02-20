MADRID: Gareth Bale made an instant impact on his return from injury as Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of La Liga to three points with a 2-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday.

Bale had only been on the pitch 13 minutes after three months on the sidelines due to ankle ligament damage when he swept home into the far corner seven minutes from time to round off a rapid Real counter-attack.

Alvaro Morata had opened the scoring when he bulleted home Isco’s cross 12 minutes before half-time.

Elsewhere, Sevilla moved above Barcelona into second thanks to a 2-0 win over Eibar.

Morata was one of those handed a rare chance to start up front with Karim Benzema left out of the squad altogether.

The Spanish international hadn’t started any of Real’s previous five league games, but made his case for more minutes as he powered home Isco’s fine in-swinging cross for his 11th goal of the season.

Atletico Madrid tightened their grip on fourth thanks to a five-minute hat-trick from substitute Kevin Gameiro in a 4-1 win at Sporting Gijon.

The Frenchman was only introduced 28 minutes from time but struck in the 80th, 81st and 85th minutes and dedicated the hat-trick to his recently-deceased grandmother.

Sergio Alvarez had cancelled out Yannick Carrasco’s opener early in the second half before Gameiro’s late show.

