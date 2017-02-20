Traffic update

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah’s decision to impose fines on heavy vehicles that violate their stipulated timings of movement on Karachi’s clogged roads and arteries should be welcomed. Although a ban has been imposed on the movement of vehicles of 10 or more wheels, little has been done to strictly enforce this restriction. Now that the provincial transport minister has given the green signal, this ban will no longer be relegated to a mere paper promise and will be implemented in letter and spirit.

Traffic woes have plagued the residents of Karachi and the relevant authorities have only taken cosmetic measures to address these challenges. If the timings of movement are implemented in an effective manner, the flow of traffic on the city’s bustling streets will be streamlined. Reckless driving and the failure to comply with traffic regulations have resulted in countless road accidents. Over the past two weeks, 17 people have lost their lives in various accidents across Karachi. If the restrictions are duly enforced, it could deter people from driving recklessly and thereby prevent accidents in future. However, the government should also introduce other measures to ensure road safety. For instance, steps should be taken to live-stream the traffic situation to make it easier for citizens to navigate through the city.

Bilal Zaidi

Karachi

