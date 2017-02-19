Sehwan blast: remains of victims found in nullahs

Public shows anger, while Khursheed Shah claims they reached there due to the intensity of blast; Sindh CM shows anger, orders enquiry

SUKKUR/SEHWAN: The remains of the victims of a suicide attack at the shrine of Sufi Saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar have been found in a nullah (sewerage line). This shows the apathy of Sehwan administration. Stray animals and birds kept desecrating the body parts of the victims. The public presented the body parts of the martyrs to the media. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah showed his anger over this incident and ordered an immediate inquiry.

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah gave a unique logic while talking to the media in Jacobabad. He said that the discovery of body parts from nullahs was neither the mistake of the federal government nor the Sindh government. He further added that the body parts reached the nullahs due to the intensity of the bomb blast.

In a statement on Saturday, the former Adviser to the Sindh chief minister on information Maula Bukhsh Chandio said that the body parts of the victims were collected from the place of the incident with respect after the terrorist attack. He said that it was not negligence or a mistake of the Sindh government if the body parts of the victims were found in nullahs.

“The people talking about the body parts being found in nullah are playing with the emotions of the heirs of martyrs,” he said. “In such a huge terrorist attack, it was normal for human body parts to be spread all around.”

He said that the place of the terrorist attack could not be cleaned for a certain period of time to fulfill the legal requirements. “Who are these people who talk about human body parts being found in dump?” he questioned. “Who are they friends with?”

He pleaded that the heirs of the victims must not be further disturbed at an emotional level by spreading rumours of this nature. Chandio said that politics must be kept aside while dealing with such a sensitive issue. He said that condemning the Sindh government on this issue was fine, but it was not okay to play with human emotions in these fragile moments.

The Sehwan administration was not even able to take care of the body parts of martyrs for even one day after the suicide attack at the shrine of Sufi Saint Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. Instead of burying the body parts of the martyrs, the Sehwan administration went all out to dump them in a nullah near the trash area due to which a foul smell of decaying body parts had spread across the area. Stray animals and birds have been desecrating the body parts of the martyrs.

Following these incidents, the locals had dug a mass grave. They buried all the human body parts in that grave.

On the other hand, Jamshoro Deputy Commissioner Munawar Mahesar said that he had personally looked over the collection of the body parts of the people martyred in the attack. The deputy commissioner said he was not sure how the remains were found lying by the nullah. He maintained that the matter was being looked into and an action would be taken if a mistake had been made.

