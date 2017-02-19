Says whenever PPP intends to contact people terrorist incidents start happening

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has termed the ongoing wave of terrorism an 'old tactic' by some elements to keep it away from the masse because the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was all set to launch a mass contact movement from Multan on March 10.

PPP (Central Punjab Chapter) President Qamar Zaman Kaira told The News that they were completely aware of the fact that some elements never want to see PPP making contacts with the masses that’s why they always hinder this process to promote their 'favorites' in the political field.

"If the PPP is stopped from launching a mass contact movement through terrorism then I will mince no words to say that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his political party will be the ultimate beneficiary of this act.

We had seen it in 2013 when Nawaz Sharif was holding public meetings and suicide bombers were chasing the PPP leadership to stop them from electioneering," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Additional Deputy Commissioner Multan has refused to allow the PPP to hold public meeting in Multan on March 10 citing potential threats due to ongoing wave of terrorism in the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was scheduled to address this public meeting as a start of his mass contact movement in Punjab.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said they had every right to raise the question that why the PPP was always not given a level-playing field in politics, adding, "Nawaz Sharif and some other mainstream leaders always enjoy a congenial environment and they pay visits everywhere without any threat but whenever the PPP intends to turn towards the people the terrorist incidents start happening in the country."

To a question, he said: "I can't identify the elements who are carrying out terrorism to stop the PPP from holding public meetings, but I will definitely say that if we are stopped from holding mass contact movement then it will give political benefit to Nawaz Sharif and his party," he said.

Replying to another question, he said: "We have lost Benazir Bhutto in a terrorist incident and now the security of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is one of our top most priorities.

We will make all out efforts to ensure security of our party chairman but we will give no 'walkover' to anyone and compete in the political field with vigor and passion."

He said: "Peace had started prevailing in the country and the political parties were doing their spadework to enter into the election year but a wave of terrorism emerged and fear gripped the masses who were all set to become part of the political process."

Kaira categorically stated that the PPP would mobilise the masses and bring them to the mainstream politics because their support and vote is the only way to give power to real political leaders of this country.

