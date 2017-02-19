Sindh CM vows to arrest perpetrators of Sehwan blast

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, taking serious notice of the report of recovery of limbs of the people killed in the Sehwan blast from a garbage dump, has ordered the commissioner Hyderabad to conduct an inquiry and fix the responsibility.

The body parts were covered up in cloth and plastic bags. The authorities concerned did not bury the remains of those martyred in the suicide blast.

Murad lambasted the deputy commissioner Jamshoro for not collecting the human limbs blown away during the blast across the walls of the shrine and then dropping into drains. "You should have taken care of each and everything,” he said and added, “It was very serious and it has hurt me further. If you (district administration) caused me further pain, I would put you in trouble,” he said categorically. He ordered the DC Jamshoro to personally go around the shrine, check each and every nearby place and collect human limbs, if any, and bury them with respect. “Thanks to the media or this kind of failure would not have been addressed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday announced compensation for the victims of the blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The chief minister said that there was no price of life but keeping in view the hardships and problems for the families of the victims of the blast, some financial assistance was being extended to them. He said that Rs1.5 million compensation would be given to the family of a killed victim and Rs1 million compensation for a seriously injured person who has lost his or her limb in the blast and Rs500,000 for seriously injured and Rs100,000 for minor injuries.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that under the policy, compensation is only given to the local residents of the province but this time the compensation would be paid to everyone, even if he or she is a resident of any other province.

Talking about the verification of the killed, critically injured and minor injured, the chief minister said that the commissioner Hyderabad would verify the claims and recommend the amount of the compensation. "We have already established a detailed record through hospitals, therefore, there would be no problem in firming up the recommendations," he said.

He also announced that the PPP government would bear the expenditure of the injured persons apart from giving them compensation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also ordered removal of SSP Sehwan Tariq Vilaya and posted Tanveer Udho in his place. The administrative action had been taken in the light of the blast at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

Also, civil society, lawyers, political parties, religious parties and others here in Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Ghotki, Nausharoferoz and in other cities carried out rallies and demonstrations against the Sehwan tragedy and made the Sindh government responsible for the tragedy. They said that despite the security threats, the lack of security at the shrine proved the criminal negligence of the Sindh government.

They also said that there was not any proper rescue of the victims. They condemned the tragedy and raised slogans against the Sindh government.

