KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police said on Saturday they had arrested a North Korean man over the assassination of Kim Jong-Un’s brother, as relations between Pyongyang and Kuala Lumpur nosedived in a battle for his body.

A 46-year-old was arrested on Friday evening with documents that identified him as North Korean citizen Ri Jong Chol, a police statement said, making him the first person from the North to be detained over the case.

Kim Jong-Nam died after an unidentified liquid was sprayed in his face at Kuala Lumpur international airport on Monday, in an attack Seoul says was carried out by female agents on the orders of Pyongyang.

0



0







Malaysia arrests N Korean in Kim killing was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187374-Malaysia-arrests-N-Korean-in-Kim-killing/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Malaysia arrests N Korean in Kim killing" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187374-Malaysia-arrests-N-Korean-in-Kim-killing.