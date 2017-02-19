PESHAWAR: Residents of Shalman valley in

Khyber Agency have demanded the government to set up a high school for girls in the area.

Most girls quit education after passing class-8

examination because residents say it is difficult for the girls to travel to other areas, such as Landikotal, which is almost 30 kilometres from Shalman.

Haji Jalal, an elder from the area, said that there is a single school named “high school” but there are classes up to middle and no classes of matriculation.

“It is not possible for girls to travel for high school or college from Shalman to any other area because of huge distance,” he added.

Amjad Ali, a resident of Loay Shalman, said that there was a lone middle school for girls and no high school.

“There are some primary schools in Loay Shalman. The primary schools have an average of two teachers each,” he added.

All Pakistan Shalmani Qaumi Movement president Muhib Gul Shalmani said that Shalmani tribesmen were patriotic people and most of them serve in security forces of the country.

“There is dire need of establishing a high school and college for women in Shalman region,” he added.

Dr Jan Muhammad Shalmani, provincial president of the Movement, told this correspondent that setting up of at least a high school was need of the hour because absence of institutions is a reason behind low literacy rate among women there.

Hamad Shalmani, from Kam Shalman, said that there are four primary schools and one middle school. “Most girls abandon education after class-8 due to two reasons: one, there is no high school or college in Shalman, and two, people also face poverty,” he added.

Phone calls to agency education officer were not returned and he could not be contacted, while Deputy Director Fata Education Zahid said that a committee was being formed under the governor’s directive to select site for a college in Khyber Agency.

He said that setting up an institution in Shalman can also be sanctioned in the next annual development programme for the year 2017-18.

He said a PC-I has also been approved to upgrade several middle schools to high in the tribal region.

