A team of women journalists and publishers met the secretary information on Saturday.

They discussed several issues pertaining to the women journalists and publishers.

Information Secretary Imran Atta Soomro said their problems would be resolved on a priority basis. “The women journalists play a vital and positive role in the society.”

He said it was the government’s moral responsibility to solve their problems.

The delegation included Fauzia Shaheen, Zahida Abbasi, Haseena Jatoi and Sidra Khattak. The journalists pointed out they were not invited in the government programmes.

