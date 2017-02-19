The new office-bearers of the Karachi Union of Journalists were elected on Saturday.

In the polls that were held at the Karachi Press Club from 9am to 5pm, Hasan Mansoor of The Progressive panel was elected the president with 278 votes. He beat Khurshid Abbasi of The Panel who fetched 212 votes.

Shamim Bano and S Nematullah Bukhari of The Progressive were elected vice presidents with 254 and 236 votes respectively. Fahim Siddiqui of The Progressive fetched the slot of the general secretary by bagging 248 votes.

Athar Hussain of The Progressive and Tahir Siddiqui of The Panel were elected joint secretaries with 265 and 230 votes respectively. Ahmad Malik of The Panel secured 254 votes to win the slot of the treasurer.

Abul Hassan, Arshad Hussain, Fatima Zaidi, and M Ali Hafeez of The Panel and Aslam Jangian, Bilal Farooqi and Hanif Abid of The Progressive secured the seats of members of the executive council.

0



0







New KUJ office-bearers elected was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187285-New-KUJ-office-bearers-elected/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "New KUJ office-bearers elected" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187285-New-KUJ-office-bearers-elected.