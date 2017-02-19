Print Story
CEIF holds training programme
KARACHI: IBA Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF) and the Sindh Judicial Academy (SJA) collaboratively organised a three-day intensive learning programme at SJA, a statement said. The objective of the programme was to help bridge the gap between the judiciary, lawyers and bankers in the Islamic finance industry.
The training, titled “Principles and Procedures of Islamic Banking and Adjudication of Disputes”, introduced Islamic banking concepts and processes and was attended by 25 nominated district and sessions judges and senior advocates of the Pakistan courts.