NAWABSHAH: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Sehwan blast victims on Friday. Both the dignitaries visited the surgical ward of the Peoples Medical Hospital where the victims were brought from Sehwan through ambulances. They went to bed of each victim of the blast, inquired their welfare and prayed for early health and recovery.

The COAS presented flowers to all blast victims. They were accompanied by Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and National Security Adviser Nasir Janjua.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent, PMC, Dr Tufail Baloch, briefed the VIPs. He said that an emergency was declared and doctors and paramedical staff were called out soon after the information of the blast was received here.

Dr Tufail said that 51 victims were admitted for treatment and out of them four had died due to serious condition while 10 others in critical condition were sent to Karachi. Earlier on arrival at the Nawabshah Airport, Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Chief of the Army Staff were received by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Strict security arrangements were made at the airport and en route to hospital.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah vowed that no terrorist would be spared and the government and the people would counter the nefarious acts of terrorism with full force. He was informally talking to the media atthe Peoples Medical College after visiting the Sehwan blast victims. He said that terrorists selected Thursday as the shrine remained packed by devotees.

The chief minister said that the government had no terrorist attack warning for Dargah Sehwan or even any other Dargah of the province. He said the government and the nation should give a strong warning to terrorists.

The chief minister commended the efforts of doctors and the staff of hospital who provided medical assistance to the blast victims. Commenting on the transmission of a private channel that Sehwan hospital was locked at the time of the blast, he emphasized on responsible reporting and not to spread panic.

Regarding payment of compensation to the blast victims, the chief minister said that it would be soon announced.

Provincial Health Minister Sikandar Mendhro, DIG Farhat Ali Junejo and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nouman Siddique were also present on the occasion.On the other hand, Medical Superintendent of the Peoples Medical Hospital Dr Tufail Baloch announced the names of the injured and dead of the Sehwan blast brought to the Nawabshah hospital. He said that in all, 51 blast victims were brought to the PMC out of which four had died while 10 others were in critical condition and were shifted to Karachi.

