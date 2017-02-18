Says govt couldn’t perceive regional global situation

SUKKUR: Opposition leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah has said the government has a miserably failed to implement the National Action Plan (NAP).

In a statement issued here on Friday, Khursheed said surge in incidents of terrorism was a matter of concern and in the wake of prevailing circumstances implementation of NAP was vital. He said the opposition parties extended full cooperation to the government for elimination of menace of extremism and terrorism but it miserably failed to acknowledge the regional and global situation.

Khursheed said the interior and foreign ministries have totally failed to play any role in this regard and the government showed its incapability by running the foreign ministry without minister. Khurshid Shah said the government had failed to perceive regional and global situation, he told a private TV channel on Friday.

Meanwhile, former interior minister Rehman Malik said the prime minister should convene an All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss a surge in terrorist attacks across the country.

Talking to the media outside the Parliament House here on Friday, Malik said Mullah Fazlullah and Maulvi Faqir Muhammad, who were sitting in Afghanistan, were involved in terrorist attacks in Pakistan. Afghan ambassador should be summoned for explanation in this regard, he added.

