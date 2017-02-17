KARACHI: The final trials for Pakistan junior hockey team will be held here at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on February 22-23, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced on Thursday.

Names of the selected players will be announced a few days later.

The selected squad will first proceed to New Zealand in April to play a four-test series against New Zealand’s junior team.

The junior side will then travel to Australia for the highly competitive Australian National Junior Championships.

