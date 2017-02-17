KARACHI: The 16th edition of National men’s and women’s Netball Championships 2017 will be held from February 28 to March 4 at Hamidi Hall, PSB Sports Complex in Islamabad.

Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) is organising the tournaments.

All affiliated units of PNF, namely Army, WAPDA, PAF, Navy, Railways, Police, HEC, Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, FATA and AJK will take part in the mega event.

0



0







National Netball Championships from February 28 was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 17, 2017 and was last updated on February 17, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186883-National-Netball-Championships-from-February-28/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "National Netball Championships from February 28" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186883-National-Netball-Championships-from-February-28.