KARACHI: The 16th edition of National men’s and women’s Netball Championships 2017 will be held from February 28 to March 4 at Hamidi Hall, PSB Sports Complex in Islamabad.
Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) is organising the tournaments.
All affiliated units of PNF, namely Army, WAPDA, PAF, Navy, Railways, Police, HEC, Sindh, Punjab, KPK, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, FATA and AJK will take part in the mega event.