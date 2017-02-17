LAHORE

The Provincial Selection Board-II (PSB-II) recommended promotion of five PMS (BPS-17) officers to grade-18 as deputy secretaries.

The PSB-II meeting was held on Thursday in ACS Conference Room, Civil Secretariat, Lahore, under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmad Khawaja.

The meeting considered the promotion cases and working papers of existing ex-PCS officer inducted in PMS cadre working in Services and General Administration Department as well as posted in the field offices at district level. The officers are: Section Officer Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Lahore, Husnain Abbas Muzammil, Deputy District Officer (HRM), Faisalabad, Muhammad Khalid Masood Farooka, Model Town, Lahore, Assistnat Commissioner Rao Imtiaz, Dera Ghazi Khan Assistant Commissioner Asghar Majeed and Mailsi Assistant Commissioner Shafqat Raza.

Ahmad Kamal, currently working as officiating deputy secretary, Governor’s Secretariat, Lahore and Muhammad Saleem Sagar, officiating deputy secretary (Rent), S&GAD, Lahore, have been allowed to continue on their present postings.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Services Secretary Farhan Aziz Khawaja, Punjab Regulation Secretary Dr Muhammad Saleh Tahir, MPDD Secretary Nadeem Irshad Kiyani, PPSC Member Abdul Rauf, Finance Additional Secretary Nawaz Khalid Arabi, S&GAD Additional Secretary (Admn) Sahibzadi Wasimah Umer, Deputy Secretary (Confidential) Nabeela Irfan, Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment Deputy Director Kanwar Khalid Mehmood and other senior officers.

