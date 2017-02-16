ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, on Wednesday strongly condemned the recent terrorism incidents in the country and vowed to win this war against terrorism saying everyone should play their active role in eliminating this cancer.

“We will not bow down to this cancer, will fight and will have to win this war as it is the question of our children’s future,” the chief justice remarked while addressing a reception hosted in his honour by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the apex body of the legal fraternity.

The reception was attended by judges of the Supreme Court, chief justices of Sindh, Punjab, Quetta as well as the Chief Justice of Federal Shariat Court besides a large number of legal fraternity and representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) from the four provinces.

The chief justice said, “For every country, an independent judiciary is like a backbone saying a judge is bound to give decisions in accordance with law and giving decisions in accordance with law is the obligation of every judge.” The chief justice further said, “Rule of law is inevitable for the progress of the country.” He vowed to render justice in accordance with law. “Provision of justice is our obligation and goal and in the coming time, the judiciary will play its active role in reforming the institutions of the country,” he maintained.

He said that appointment of judges in the higher judiciary would be ensured on merit. He said that better relations between the bench and the bar were necessary as both the judges and lawyers were two parts of a body.

Earlier, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council Ahsen Bhoon in his welcome address said that both the judges and lawyers had jointly worked for provision of justice adding that the lawyers had always considered the supremacy of the Constitution as supreme.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, improvement would be made in provision of justice and expressed the hope that the chief justice would make efforts for provision of speedy justice.

Ahsen Bhoon further expressed the hope that the process of accountability of the judiciary, initiated by the chief justice, would be accomplished.The function was facilitated by Secretary Pakistan Bar Council Arshad Mehmood.

