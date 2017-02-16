-
UVAS performance appreciatedFebruary 16, 2017Print : Lahore
LAHORE
The Quality Assurance Agency of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad in its latest quantitative assessment awarded 89.42pc score to the Quality Enhancement Cell of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore.
The UVAS QEC maintained its W-Category in the QEC Ranking for the 4th consecutive year. According to a press release, in a letter to UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, HEC Quality Assurance Agency Director General Dr Muhammad Rafiq Baloch appreciated the performance of UVAS QEC and hoped it will continue to achieve the objectives of strengthening the internal quality assurance processes more effectively and efficiently in future.
The VC congratulated the UVAS faculty and staff on achieving 93pc score and maintaining W-Category in QEC Ranking. He appreciated the efforts of QEC Director Dr Dawer Hameed Mughal and his team for this achievement.