LAHORE

The Quality Assurance Agency of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad in its latest quantitative assessment awarded 89.42pc score to the Quality Enhancement Cell of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore.

The UVAS QEC maintained its W-Category in the QEC Ranking for the 4th consecutive year. According to a press release, in a letter to UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, HEC Quality Assurance Agency Director General Dr Muhammad Rafiq Baloch appreciated the performance of UVAS QEC and hoped it will continue to achieve the objectives of strengthening the internal quality assurance processes more effectively and efficiently in future.

The VC congratulated the UVAS faculty and staff on achieving 93pc score and maintaining W-Category in QEC Ranking. He appreciated the efforts of QEC Director Dr Dawer Hameed Mughal and his team for this achievement.

0



0







UVAS performance appreciated was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 16, 2017 and was last updated on February 16, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186578-UVAS-performance-appreciated/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "UVAS performance appreciated" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186578-UVAS-performance-appreciated.