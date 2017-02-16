LAHORE

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised stakeholders’ meeting to identify priorities initiatives proposal for the next year ADP 2017-18 on Wednesday.

According to a press release, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha (SI) and member Production Planning & Development Mukhtar Malik jointly chaired the meeting and sought suggestions and technical inputs from the relevant stakeholders about the process initiated for identification of project proposal to be consider for the next year 2017-18 for the development of livestock sector. Additional Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Punjab Khalid Mahmood Ch, Chief Agriculture Planning & Development Dr Muhammad Ashraf and a large number of researchers, academician, farmers, professionals, stakeholders and representative from public and private sector were attended.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that livestock has major share in agriculture GDP so there is need to focus more on livestock sector development. He said it is direly needed to initiate school milk program and provide an egg a day to our children to attract them to schools and improve their health to solving issue of malnutrition as well as provide market to our livestock, dairy and poultry farmers for their prosperity and their profitability. He said there is also need a huge investment for the uplift of the livestock sector especially in camel, sheep and goat production. He said through this forum we need to make farmers friendly policies and make bridge between farmers and consumer for their benefits. He also said UVAS doors always open for the professionals come from public and private sectors for their assistance. The meeting participants put forward various suggestions including start massaging service for the guidance of farmers, establish vaccine production unit for the eradication of disease, local breed improvement through progeny testing system, adopt new technologies in milk and meat supply chain, conduct livestock censes and enhance fodder production and result oriented research and these aspects will be viable, sustainable and more beneficial for farming community.

