PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Energy and Power Muhammad Atif on Tuesday said that the provincial government has proposed 17 projects having capacity of producing 2,825MW under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Apart from this, the minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and hired consultant for 300MW Balakot Hydel Power Project to be launched with the financial support of Asian Development Bank.

This is stated while chairing a review meeting of Energy and Power Department at here. He said Sharmai Hydel Power Project would be jointly developed by Sapphire Electric and Sino Hydro of China.

Secretary Energy and Power, Engineer Naeem Khan, CEO PEDO KP, Akbar Ayub, CEO KPOGCL Raziuddin and Chief Planning Officer, Syed Zainullah Shah and others were present, said a handout.

The meeting was told that 2 projects of run of canal Pilot Project would be completed by end of February. It was informed said 8,000 schools and 182 BHUs would be provided solar powered system.

