ICCI condemns terror attack in Lahore

Islamabad

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has strongly condemned the suicide attack in front of the Punjab Assembly in Lahore during the protest demonstration of druggists and chemists in which 13 people lost their precious lives and around 70 people got injured. ICCI termed it an act of barbarity against the innocent people.

PresidentKhalid Iqbal Malik, Senior Vice President Khalid Malik and Vice President Tahir Ayub said that the suicide attack was executed at a time when the law and order situation was improving and business activities were on revival mode in the country.

They said druggists and chemists were protesting for a genuine cause, but it was unfortunate that the terrorists made a peaceful protest their target which should be strongly condemned.

They said that CPEC project has invited the attention of whole world towards Pakistan, but enemies of our homeland are bent upon creating law and order issues in the country to discourage investment and business activities, but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

They expressed heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls. They said killing of senior police officers including Lahore Traffic DIG retired Captain Syed Amad Mobin, SSP Zahid Gondal (acting DIG operations) and four other personnel as well as other civilians was highly condemnable.

They urged upon the government to give due consideration to the genuine demands of druggists and chemists so that their business activities may not suffer. They also called upon the government to take strict security measures in business centres, industrial areas and other important places to ensure foolproof security.

They assured that business community would cooperate with the law enforcement agencies, armed forces and police to improve security situation in the country.

