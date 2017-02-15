Islamabad

Representatives from 23 US universities travelled to Pakistan this week on the 10th biannual South Asia Spring Tour organised by Education USA at the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

During the tour to Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, they participated in college fairs, visited schools and universities, and met with parents and students to answer questions about admissions, financial aid, and academic programmes in the United States.

“I am pleased that Pakistani students had the opportunity this week to learn first-hand about so many highly regarded and diverse US universities,” said US Embassy Cultural Affairs Officer Dr Daniel S. Mattern. “I hope to see many students take advantage of the opportunity to obtain a first-rate education in the United States while sharing their rich cultural heritage with American classmates.”

The visiting delegation included representatives from Ohio Wesleyan University, DePaul University, Colorado State University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Prescott Campus, Arkansas Tech University, Berkeley College, Central Washington University, Northern Arizona University, Furman University, Hiram College, Luther College, Minerva School at KGI, Northern Kentucky University, Old Dominion University, St. Cloud University, Savannah College of Art and Design, Siena College, State University of New York (SUNY) Buffalo, SUNY Plattsburgh, Troy University, University of Bridgeport, Valparaiso University, and Wichita State University. Of the 23 US universities, seven were participating in the South Asia Tour for the first time.

“Pakistani students’ interest in opting for a US degree has increased in recent years and the credit goes to both the parents and educational institutions that encourage students to study in the United States,” said USEFP Executive Director Rita Akhtar.

Education USA at USEFP offers free advice and assistance to students interested in applying to or learning about US colleges and universities. USEFP is a bi-national commission established in 1950 by the governments of Pakistan and the United States. It is one of 49 Fulbright Commissions located throughout the world.

0



0







US universities team visits Pakistan was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 15, 2017 and was last updated on February 15, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186334-US-universities-team-visits-Pakistan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "US universities team visits Pakistan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186334-US-universities-team-visits-Pakistan.