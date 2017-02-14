The US Appeal Court overturned Donald Trump’s ban on migrants from certain Muslim countries. The verdict was given in a matter of days after the appeal was filed by the Trump administration. There was no filing of lengthy written statements; no prolonged arguments, counter-arguments or cross examinations. The case was decided on the basis of truth and justice which are enshrined in the US constitution.

Had this case been in our courts, it would have taken at least ten years for the case to be adjudicated.

Erum Arif

Karachi

*****

Unfortunately, not just for the US, but for the entire world, a racist man, Trump, has become the president of the US and is implementing a policy of hatred and prejudice. The first travel ban that he imposed was overturned in the court of Seattle. Trump, however, will issue another travel ban for the seven Muslim countries he had mentioned earlier. If Trump wants to promote a pacifist approach, he has to learn to respect other religions.

Siraj Umrani

Turbat

0



0







The travel ban was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 14, 2017 and was last updated on February 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/186130-The-travel-ban/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "The travel ban" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/186130-The-travel-ban.