The Food Department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, headed by Additional Executive Officer, Rana Rameez Shafqat, carried out operations against four well known restaurants in Saddar and on finding unhygienic conditions and substandard food there imposed fines on them.

The operation was carried out on large number of complaints of people against persistent of hygienic conditions and serving of substandard food in four reputed restaurants including Mei Kong, Monal, Deis Pardes and Hardees Fast Food operating in Saddar.

On the complaints, the food department staff headed by Rameez Shafqat and Waris Bhatti raided these restaurants and found the complaints of visitors genuine. Taking action against the owners, Rameez Shafqat imposed fine of Rs30,000 on Hardees Fast Food, Rs50,000 each on Deis Pardes, Monal and Mei Kong restaurants. The staff during operation also took samples of food from these four restaurants and sent it to laboratory for test. Further action including sealing of these restaurants is likely if the report comes in negative against them.

When these correspondent approached the senior official of Hardees Fast Food, Mohd Faheem he first expressed his unawareness over the action against his restaurant by RCB Food Department. When questioned again, Faheem said to give his comments the next day. However, owner of Deis Pardes, Mahmood flatly refused about any raid by RCB Food Department. He also denied of any type of fine imposed on his restaurant by Food Department of RCB. If unhygienic condition persist and substandard food is served then the RCB would have sealed our restaurant, Mahmood argued. At the same time, he said that similar type of operations are carried out by RCB Food Department staff twice in a month and we pay them fines.

On approaching, Secretary, Qaisar Mahmood, who is also media coordinator, confirmed the reports of operation by food department of RCB against these four restaurants and imposition of fine on them. Similarly operations would be carried on against other restaurants as well, he said.

