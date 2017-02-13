Jang/Geo workers stage Pak Army Zindabad rally in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Jang and Geo Group workers and patriotic people of Hyderabad organised a seminar in Dialdas Club here to support the Pakistan Army and the free press. Following the seminar, a Pak Army Zindabad Rally was staged by workers of Jang and Geo Group.

While speaking at the seminar, Communist Party of Pakistan General Secretary Comrade Imdad Qazi said that the Pak Army and free press were essential for a successful society. He said that both of them were really significant for the development of a country. “Media should keep national and public interest as its top-most priorities,” he added.

He said, "Some people are being used against the Jang and Geo group. It has also happened in the past. However, the Jang Group has become more successful even after these allegations. The attitude of opposition towards the Jang Group is quite negative, which is highly condemnable.”

Qazi said that this was a reality that things being showed on the Jang and Geo group were positive and close to real facts. He further said, “This country belongs to the general public and the army is for the country. The government has to accept the role of media.”

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Central Vice President Hameedur Rehman said that the Pak Army had always stood by the national interests of Pakistan in times of both war and peace and sacrificed their lives to defend their motherland and its people. He added that the media used to fight over news in the past; however, the owners of the media houses were now fighting with each other over economic issues. “This is not affecting anyone except the journalists and workers working in the field,” he said. “The media houses are raising fingers at each other, while some channels are issuing certificates of treason as well. On the other hand, some channels are issuing the certificates of patriotism to their favourite people.”

However, PFUJ’s central vice president refused to be a part of such conspiracy, which eventually puts journalists in threat of losing their jobs. He also said that they will not allow such conspiracies to flourish in the country.

Hyderabad Press Club (HPC) President Waseem Khan said that there used to be a healthy competition of getting accurate news in the times of print media. He lamented that the advent of electronic media led to the ‘breaking news’ war, which had now turned into mud-slinging. He further said, “Therefore, the media has to go through the process of self-accountability. Public should decide the integrity of each media house. Public should be able to distinguish between right and wrong. Accusing others without a proof is not a positive approach, which must be avoided by all media houses.”

Jamatud Dawa’s provincial leader Faisal Nadeem said that it was clear that Pakistan was heading towards the road of success. “It is important for the media institutions to be more united and amicable,” he said. “Pak Army is the protector of borders. It has always stood by the nation and remained successful from the inception of Pakistan till Zarb-e-Azb."

He said that the Pak Army is the only institution that had protected Pakistan in all times. “This is an institution that that curbed terrorism, protected women and children’s future,” he stated. “Had Pak Army not played its role in protecting Pakistan, the situation of Pakistan would have been completely different today.”

He further said that it was the government’s responsibility to give protection to its citizens, which was being done by the Pakistan Army. “Even the children of Pakistan are ready to stand by the Pakistan Army to defeat the enemy,” he said. “Anchors on some television channels are using inappropriate words against the Jang and Geo group. However, they don’t realise that they are hurting their own institutions.”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F)’s provincial leader Taj Muhammad said that we would live and die with Pakistan. “Those who are not afraid of sacrificing their lives for their country are always standing by the Pak Army,” he said. “Pak Army is really competent. They don’t see the climatic conditions but stand in defence of the nation all the time. The Pak Army also answered India’s attack with utmost bravery. There is no doubt that Pak Army is one of the strongest forces in the world. The world is also afraid of Pak Army. This is the reason why Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees ISI even in his dreams. Even the US is also having problems with it.”

He further added that the media houses must not engage in mud-slinging. “Jang and Geo group have always played a positive role in the development of media,” he added.

Muttahida Quami Movement’s MPA Sabir Qaimkhani said that the sacrifices of Pak Army were worth lauding. He further added that our religion had taught us to be more ethical.

Pakistan Medical Association’s General Secretary Dr Hadi Bakhsh Jatoi said that there were some anchors in media who even owned private jets. “On the other hand, the journalists who were day in and day out in the field to make newspapers don’t get what they actually deserve. However, no one shows empathy towards them,” he said. “I grew up reading Jang and learned Urdu by reading Jang newspaper.”

While talking about the Pak Army, he said that the efficiency of Pak Army could be judged in the light of past events in which it badly defeated the Indian forces. Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s former vice president Ziauddin Qureshi said that not even a single citizen of Pakistan was against the Pakistan Army. “We have to gather under one platform for the sake of our national interests,” he said.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan’s (Awais Noorani) leader and former mayor of the city Haji Moinuddin Shaikh said that Pakistan was a free ideological state. He said that they all were responsible to defend this country.

Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s leader Qayyum Nusrat said that the language used by some anchors in various channels is so inappropriate that it was almost difficult to watch television with children. He questioned, “Is it the role of media to engage in mud-slinging without having substantial evidences against the other party?” He also requested the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to take notice against such actions.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Afzal Gujjar said that the positive role of Jang and Geo group in the media would always be debated. “They never compromised on anything and presented crystal clear facts,” he said. “On the other hand, Pak Army has also played a key role for the sustainability of peace in Pakistan.”

At the end of the seminar, a special prayer was held to pray for the martyrs of Pak Army. The people who attended this prayer also organised a rally from the Dialdas Club, Hyderabad, to the Radio Pakistan Chowk. This rally was called “Pak Army Zindabad Rally.”

The participants held banners to support the Pak Army and free press. They also chanted slogans in favour of the Pak Army and the role of free press. After this rally, the Qaimkhani clan organised a rally in support of Pak Army under the supervision of Majid Qaimkhani from the Sabzi Mandi. The participants in the rally were holding national flags and the pictures of the Pak Army chief. By going through different passages, the rally ended at the Radio Pakistan Chowk.

